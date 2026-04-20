Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,980 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Visa were worth $155,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE V opened at $317.33 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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