Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,624 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,706 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

TMO stock opened at $522.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average of $517.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $403.36 and a one year high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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