Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,638 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.3% in the third quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 973.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,905 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 84.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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