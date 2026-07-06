Whittier Trust Co. Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,972 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 170.1% in the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 12,613 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Parrish Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parrish Capital LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $10,282,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,780 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

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More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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