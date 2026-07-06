Whittier Trust Co. Has $38.86 Million Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,321 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of EQT worth $38,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $246,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 96,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $5,264,237.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,334,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,739,674.72. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 102,830 shares of company stock worth $5,602,913 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.55. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut EQT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EQT from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

Key Headlines Impacting EQT

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded EQT Corporation to strong-buy , which can support sentiment around the stock. Tickerreport.com article

Freedom Capital upgraded EQT Corporation to , which can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect EQT’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report to show double-digit bottom-line growth , suggesting the company may deliver stronger profitability when it reports later this month. Barchart article

Analysts expect EQT’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report to show , suggesting the company may deliver stronger profitability when it reports later this month. Neutral Sentiment: EQT Corporation announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on July 21 and host a conference call on July 22. This is a routine earnings-calendar update, but it keeps attention on the next catalyst for the stock. PR Newswire article

EQT Corporation announced it will release and host a conference call on July 22. This is a routine earnings-calendar update, but it keeps attention on the next catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several research notes from Zacks Research were mixed, with some near-term earnings estimates lowered for 2026 and 2027, while a few longer-dated estimates were raised. That creates a mostly mixed outlook rather than a clear catalyst. MarketBeat article

Several research notes from Zacks Research were mixed, with for 2026 and 2027, while a few longer-dated estimates were raised. That creates a mostly mixed outlook rather than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on EQT to $68 from $74, even while keeping an Overweight rating, which may have weighed on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Morgan Stanley on EQT to $68 from $74, even while keeping an Overweight rating, which may have weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates for EQT, including a notable reduction to FY2026 earnings expectations, which can pressure the stock if investors focus on softer forward earnings. MarketBeat article

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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