Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $5,941,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 389,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,823,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,182,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elevance Health Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $323.02 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $432.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $383.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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