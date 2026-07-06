Whittier Trust Co. Has $72.21 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,968 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $72,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,979,000 after acquiring an additional 188,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cloudflare by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after acquiring an additional 336,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,381,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $33,117.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,485. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. The trade was a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 513,861 shares of company stock valued at $110,342,146 in the last three months. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NET opened at $242.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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