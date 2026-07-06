Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,773 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $540.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $438.31 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.23 and a 200 day moving average of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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