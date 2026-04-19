Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group $GLIBK

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report) by 1,639.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $119,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,260,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $77,195,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $23,480,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $22,362,000.

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBK opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLIBK. Zacks Research upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLIBK

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

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