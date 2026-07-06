Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 37,266 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Sun Communities Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SUI stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.Sun Communities's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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