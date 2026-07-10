Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 102,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.77%.Taylor Morrison Home's revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

See Also

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