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Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,687 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
Marsh & McLennan Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada opened a new position in Marsh & McLennan during Q1, buying 70,687 shares worth about $12.36 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high at 87.99%, and several other funds also increased their stakes in the company in recent quarters.
  • Marsh & McLennan posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share on $7.30 billion in revenue, while analysts currently hold a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $200.19.
  • Interested in Marsh & McLennan Companies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRSH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MRSH opened at $178.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $216.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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