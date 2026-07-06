Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 128,391 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 5,054.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,931 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $26,955,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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