Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,617 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 85,236 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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