Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 159,990.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $147.00. 242,280 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,023. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

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