Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $645.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $637.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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