Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.44 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 67,884.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,180,594,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,567,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,443,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,369,409,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,928,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,114,053,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,075,849,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $141.38 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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