Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $36.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,726 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $974.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,022.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,005.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $933.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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