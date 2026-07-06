Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after buying an additional 2,423,706 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $770,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $522.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.17 and a 200 day moving average of $517.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.36 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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