Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,328 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,332 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 319,972 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 12,613 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Parrish Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parrish Capital LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $10,282,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,780 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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