Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. $V

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,212 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $73,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,253,224,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,873,794,000 after acquiring an additional 108,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:V opened at $317.33 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.24 and a 200 day moving average of $329.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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