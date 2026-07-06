Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,288.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,537.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,261.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $686.87 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,303 shares of company stock worth $124,360,642. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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