Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 37,179 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,462 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,203 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 19,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,931 shares of the company's stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $151.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here