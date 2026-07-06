Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 10,751 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $204.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average of $204.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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