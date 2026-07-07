Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 70,303 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 9,617.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,034 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of BE stock traded down $30.18 on Tuesday, hitting $264.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,299. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $351.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5,292.02 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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