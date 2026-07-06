Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 74,813 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,536.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $975.56 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $876.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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