Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Whittier Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $198,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $335.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $343.45. The company has a market cap of $898.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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