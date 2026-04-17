Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $88,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7%

TJX opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here