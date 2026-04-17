Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,591 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,337,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 464,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,835,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,051,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $772.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.46 and a 1 year high of $798.54. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $733.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising targets and reiterating buy/outperform views — several firms lifted CAT targets this week (examples: Oppenheimer and Jefferies), arguing stronger North America trends, digital initiatives and long‑term demand support higher valuations. Price Target Raised to $832 Jefferies Raises Target to $900

Analysts are raising targets and reiterating buy/outperform views — several firms lifted CAT targets this week (examples: Oppenheimer and Jefferies), arguing stronger North America trends, digital initiatives and long‑term demand support higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar acquired Monarch’s autonomous/electric tractor technology — a move that expands CAT’s footprint in ag robotics and autonomy, supporting its long‑term digital growth narrative. Investors view the deal as strategic for new product ecosystems and recurring services. Acquires Monarch Technology

Caterpillar acquired Monarch’s autonomous/electric tractor technology — a move that expands CAT’s footprint in ag robotics and autonomy, supporting its long‑term digital growth narrative. Investors view the deal as strategic for new product ecosystems and recurring services. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar set a Q1 2026 results release for April 30; the print and management commentary will be the next concrete catalyst for the stock. Q1 Results April 30

Caterpillar set a Q1 2026 results release for April 30; the print and management commentary will be the next concrete catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple research pieces argue CAT can continue its rally (some model paths to $1,000) but also flag stretched valuation and cyclicality — a mixed backdrop that supports momentum but keeps downside risk if the cycle cools. Narrative Shifting / Valuation

Multiple research pieces argue CAT can continue its rally (some model paths to $1,000) but also flag stretched valuation and cyclicality — a mixed backdrop that supports momentum but keeps downside risk if the cycle cools. Negative Sentiment: Reports about Monarch’s prior operational problems, dealer/farmer complaints and the startup’s collapse raise integration and execution risk for the acquisition — a potential headline risk if issues resurface. Monarch Collapse Coverage

Reports about Monarch’s prior operational problems, dealer/farmer complaints and the startup’s collapse raise integration and execution risk for the acquisition — a potential headline risk if issues resurface. Negative Sentiment: CAT has seen short‑term pullbacks (recent session down ~3% on market moves) when broader indices dip; macro/market risk can quickly offset stock‑specific positives ahead of earnings. Stock Fell Amid Market Uptick

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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