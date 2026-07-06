Whittier Trust Co. Sells 98,464 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,824 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,464 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1%

PM stock opened at $182.52 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

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Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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