Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,059 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $256.51 and its 200-day moving average is $234.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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