Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,858 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.90% of Willdan Group worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLDN

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $5,190,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,851,499.50. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.24%.The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.17 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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