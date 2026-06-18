Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB is Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's 8th Largest Position

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,300 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 4.3% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,627,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Williams Companies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,105,570 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,546 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,900 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,924,589.65. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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