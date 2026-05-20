Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,187 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $25,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,377,154.28. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,869 shares of company stock worth $8,814,067. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $80.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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