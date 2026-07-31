Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $44,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company's stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 945.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 52,125 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 158,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,162,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $336.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $319.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations: WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus range and up from $2.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, also beating estimates of approximately $2.42 billion. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus range and up from $2.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, also beating estimates of approximately $2.42 billion. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based growth and margin gains supported the quarter: Organic revenue growth and improved margins more than offset higher integration costs, signaling continued operating momentum. WTW reported a 16.84% net margin and 21.52% return on equity. WTW Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth and Margin Gains

Organic revenue growth and improved margins more than offset higher integration costs, signaling continued operating momentum. WTW reported a 16.84% net margin and 21.52% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Propel restructuring targets significant savings: Management outlined a goal of approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028. If achieved, the initiative could improve profitability and strengthen longer-term earnings growth. WTW Outlines Propel Targets

Management outlined a goal of approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028. If achieved, the initiative could improve profitability and strengthen longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call provided additional context on second-quarter performance, integration expenses and the company’s longer-term strategy. WTW Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call provided additional context on second-quarter performance, integration expenses and the company’s longer-term strategy. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research made very small reductions to several 2027–2028 EPS estimates, including its FY2028 forecast from $23.60 to $23.57. These revisions are a modest headwind but are outweighed by the current-quarter earnings and revenue beats.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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