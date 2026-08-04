WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,695 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.29% of WillScot worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $111,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 414,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised WillScot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WillScot from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot

WillScot Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's payout ratio is currently -73.68%.

WillScot Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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