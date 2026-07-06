Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,044 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group comprises approximately 5.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $287.50 on Monday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

View Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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