Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $36.44 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,984 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 5.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $36,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $87.50 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

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