Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $43.69 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 6.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $345.33.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $335.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $315.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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