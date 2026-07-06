Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $45.71 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,583 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 7.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GM opened at $76.06 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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