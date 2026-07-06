Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 65,235 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,104 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up approximately 4.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $29,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 69,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,941 shares of the company's stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.33.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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