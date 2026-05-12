Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $212,979,000 after buying an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $93,865,000 after buying an additional 545,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $90,914,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $366.56 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.18. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total transaction of $304,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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