Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,413 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $990.11 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $939.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $994.31. The stock has a market cap of $932.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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