Winning Points Advisors LLC Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,774 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the software giant's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Graetz Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the software giant's stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $14,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total transaction of $1,031,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,201.60. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,581. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $390.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $410.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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