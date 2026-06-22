Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.3% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $8,619,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Autonomous Res cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $272.11 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The company has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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