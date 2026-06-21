Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Purchases Shares of 5,766 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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