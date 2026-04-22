WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,203 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,203 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,401,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 447,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,771,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Down 6.5%

LITE stock opened at $836.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 256.72 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $960.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm's revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

More Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,100 (from $800) and kept a buy rating — a large upgrade that signals confidence in LITE’s growth profile and supports further upside. Citigroup adjusts price target

Citigroup raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,100 (from $800) and kept a buy rating — a large upgrade that signals confidence in LITE’s growth profile and supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna boosted its target to $1,100 (from $550) and maintained a positive rating — another sizable re‑rating that reinforces the bullish analyst consensus. Susquehanna adjusts price target

Susquehanna boosted its target to $1,100 (from $550) and maintained a positive rating — another sizable re‑rating that reinforces the bullish analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $1,040 (from $880) and kept a buy rating — another upward revision that amplifies sector bullishness and investor expectations. Needham adjusts price target

Needham raised its price target to $1,040 (from $880) and kept a buy rating — another upward revision that amplifies sector bullishness and investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor and media pieces are highlighting Lumentum’s strategic pivot into higher‑content optical platforms and light‑based AI networking — bullish narratives that can lift multiple‑of‑earnings expansion expectations. Seeking Alpha bullish thesis

Investor and media pieces are highlighting Lumentum’s strategic pivot into higher‑content optical platforms and light‑based AI networking — bullish narratives that can lift multiple‑of‑earnings expansion expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes LITE’s momentum within Russell 1000 flows and renewed market confidence, a technical tailwind that can attract passive and momentum‑based buying. Kalkine piece on momentum

Market commentary notes LITE’s momentum within Russell 1000 flows and renewed market confidence, a technical tailwind that can attract passive and momentum‑based buying. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities published quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 ’27: $2.74; Q2: $3.55; Q3: $4.03; Q4: $4.25) — an explicitly bullish cadence of quarterly growth that supports forward earnings expectations, though full‑year consensus remains the key benchmark for investors.

Northland Securities published quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 ’27: $2.74; Q2: $3.55; Q3: $4.03; Q4: $4.25) — an explicitly bullish cadence of quarterly growth that supports forward earnings expectations, though full‑year consensus remains the key benchmark for investors. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $710 (from $595) but kept an equal‑weight rating; the $710 target is below the current price and could act as a near‑term anchor on upside for more conservative investors. Morgan Stanley price target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $595.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $757.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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