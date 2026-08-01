WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.90.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
- Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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