WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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