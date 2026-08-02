WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $658,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $389.28 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Samsung AI chip pact article

Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Apple manufacturing agreement article

Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Semiconductor ETF flows article

Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Broadcom analyst upside article

Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Broadcom safer AI hardware article

Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom recently underperformed the broader market during a pullback, highlighting sensitivity to elevated expectations. With a high earnings multiple after a powerful multiyear advance, investors may demand continued strong growth to justify the valuation. Broadcom market pullback article

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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