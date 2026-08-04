Woodward, Inc. $WWD Position Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Woodward were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $251,365,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodward by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,849,000 after purchasing an additional 497,722 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Woodward by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 686,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Woodward by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,294 shares of the technology company's stock worth $322,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Woodward by 1,086.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,514 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $363.57 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.31 and a 12 month high of $450.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $395.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is 14.24%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,601,320.02. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,168 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Woodward from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

See Also

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